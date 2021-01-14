Cleveland City Hall to close Friday through Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland will close city hall and other non-emergency buildings downtown Friday through Wednesday.
The city announced the closures in a media release Thursday evening.
Willard Garage, which is attached to City Hall, will also be closed.
The city said all city neighborhood resource and recreation centers, and the Cleveland Public Auditorium will also be closed Monday through Wednesday in the release.
City employees who can work from home during this period will be required to do so, the release said. But critical employees and emergency responders are required to report to work.
The city did not say what prompted the closures, but there have been widespread reports that cities across the country are bracing for unrest during the inauguration.
The city is asking the public to report suspicious and criminal activity “especially large or unusual gatherings of individuals” to law enforcement immediately.
Call 911 to report emergencies. Call 216-621-1234 for non-emergencies.
