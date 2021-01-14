Ex-CMSD employee dons QAnon-related shirt following federal charges: ‘This world is run on the blood of innocent children’

Priola, of Willoughby, was able to post bond and returned to her Willoughby home shortly after where news reporters and photographers were waiting to talk to her. But Priola was not interested in talking about the federal charges against her, instead she asked reporters why they were not doing something good? Priola wearing a “Save Our Children” t-shirt stood on her lawn and said, “Look into the pedophilia. This world is run on the blood of innocent children. Please. Look into it.”