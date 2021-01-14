Governor DeWine lays out security plan for expected inauguration protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Inauguration day is just a few days away.
The FBI is warning that armed protests are expected to pop up in cities across the country.
“Just as we will respect and protect peaceful protestors, we will also just as vigorously resist violence,” said Governor Mike DeWine.
There are reports that a “pro-Trump” armed protest could be planned for Columbus this weekend.
Governor DeWine and his team are bracing for impact. The governor is closing the statehouse Sunday through Wednesday.
“The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in force in Columbus,” said DeWine. “Ohio National Guard will be out in force.”
DeWine making it clear that violence will not be tolerated.
He says hundreds of national guard troops will be ready to go to any city in Ohio if they are needed.
“We have a strong relationship with our mayors as we demonstrated, I think this past summer and when the patrol is needed to back up local police, they will be there,” DeWine added.
No word if protests are happening here in Cleveland, but officials are preparing for the worst.
Police put up fences around the federal courthouse to make sure no one gets inside the building.
Governor DeWine’s main message when it comes to security during protests is protect lives first, property second.
