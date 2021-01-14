Kareem Hunt ready to take on former team, old friends

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One run on Sunday night summed it all up. A trip to Kansas City was at stake, and Kareem Hunt, the former Chief, was not going to be denied. So when he had a shot at his second touchdown of the first quarter, he literally ran over the Steelers to get it.
That’s how badly he wanted a shot at the Chiefs.
“It’s a big game,” Hunt said Thursday during a zoom meeting. “I came in with guys over there. Bragging rights. Travis (Kelce), Pat (Mahomes), we’re buddies. First time playing against some of my best friends.”
”Well, I’m happy he got it,” wide receiver Jarvis Landry said. “I hope he has a great game and I hope it’s a great experience. I know he’s going to be ready.”
Kareem’s experience in KC started off incredibly well in 2017, and then, obviously, ended badly. So he missed out on a Super Bowl run with the Chiefs, but ... he can still have one with his hometown team.
“That’s motivation right there,” Hunt said. “Being able to go out and work in my hometown, Cleveland Browns, in this position to have a shot this late in the season to bring a ring home, that would mean more than anything to me.”
