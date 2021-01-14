Cleveland landlord frustrated after applying for rental relief with no response for 2 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The waiting game is starting to get on Pamela Coleman’s nerves.
After waiting more than two months for a COVID-19 financial relief payment, this Cleveland landlord is frustrated.
Coleman reached out to 19 News and its Troubleshooter unit to get to the bottom of her dilemma: Her tenant is several months behind on the rent, but Coleman doesn’t want to put her out.
“We all know 19 News and Troubleshooter. That’s where we have to go,” she said. “This is where I’m at now. I had no answers I had nowhere else to go.”
Coleman, a retired corrections officer, is desperately trying to figure out a way to avoid evicting her tenant.
She does not want the woman out on the street in these hard times.
“My tenant in the early part of the year of the COVID, she winds up losing her job. She probably one of the first people because her job was stationed in California,” said Coleman. “I have been working with her through that. So when the rental assistant program came it was a great opportunity to get her back on track.”
But their attempts to get help have failed.
The paperwork they filed appears to have hit a snag or has simply vanished.
Since the tenant applied for the relief money with a group calling itself the CHN Housing Partners; the group has gone silent.
According to their website, the group provides up to three months of rental assistance to people in the City of Cleveland or Cuyahoga County.
But now Coleman is worried about more than just the loss of rental income.
“We all know we living in a world of scams, and I don’t know if I gave myself to the legitimate people or not,” said Coleman.
19 News efforts to communicate with CHN have not been successful; no phone calls or emails returned.
