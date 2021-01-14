Lorain County releases COVID-19 vaccine plan

Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - In Lorain County and throughout Northeast Ohio people are waiting for word on the COVID-19 vaccine: how to sign up and how long they will have to wait.
“Next week we will begin to get shipments of vaccine for [phase]1B,” said Health Commissioner Dave Covell. That’s for “people over 65 years old, people with certain federal conditions, and teachers.”
When people over 65 can begin to get the vaccine depends on their age group.
Click here for the schedule by age group.
Lorain county expects to vaccinate this group through February. After that police and essential workers are next, and then its your turn.
“From April until June, that’ll be the general population,” said Covell. “That’s the time frame we can do mass vaccination.”
But what does it really mean to supply the masses?
County officials say you can expect to get the vaccine at your convenience whether that’s on a weekend, in the morning, or day off.
“Our max capacity to vaccinate is about 40 thousand people a week,” said Covell.
Vaccinations will take place at various locations around the community.
“We have pods that we have picked out all over the county, variety of different communities, to reach a variety of different people,” said Covell. “Right now while vaccine is limited, we are looking for places we can have a drive-through and also walk-ins.”
But as exciting as this news might be to many, officials encourage the public to be patient and wear our masks.
