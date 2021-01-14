Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry mix of rain and snow moves in Friday; cold and wintry this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A ridge of high pressure is sitting over our area today, keeping things nice and dry.
I hope that you’ve had the opportunity to enjoy the nice weather we’ve been enjoying since Wednesday.
As you may well know, we don’t often see the sun in January.
We’ll stay dry through the night.
Temperatures will be quite mild for January.
Expect overnight lows in the mid 30s.
Our next cold front will move through northern Ohio tomorrow.
This feature will provide the focus for widespread rain during the day Friday.
With temperatures rising into the upper 30s on Friday, most of this will be plain old liquid precipitation (rain).
However, snow will mix in from time to time.
This batch of precipitation will move out Friday night, only to be replaced by occasional snow showers from Saturday through next Tuesday.
It will also be colder this weekend, albeit seasonably so, with temperatures only in the 30s.
