32-year-old woman shot, killed chasing man who stole her phone from Cleveland store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was shot and killed on the city’s East side Wednesday while trying to chase down a man who stole her phone, police said.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Andrea Randle, of Cleveland. She was 32.
According to Cleveland police, Randle was at the One Stop Shop in the 10000 block of St. Clair Avenue around 9:40 p.m., when she set her cell phone down on the counter.
Witnesses told officers a man snatched up the phone and fled the store.
Randle chased him down the street, and the suspect shot her multiple times, police said.
When officers arrived, Randle was on the sidewalk in the 700 block of E. 95th Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.
EMS rushed her to University Hospitals, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the gunman remains on the loose and anyone with information is asked to called them at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can also be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
