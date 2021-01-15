Akron police say speed was a factor in a fatal crash on E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave.

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man died in a car accident Thursday evening, after police said he lost control of his vehicle while speeding.
Akron officers said the man was driving a Honda CRV eastbound on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue near Corwin Avenue when he rear-ended a Mitsubishi Mirage.
The impact caused the Honda to go off the road, strike two utility poles, and drive on the sidewalk before crashing into a retaining wall in the 600 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue.
The driver of the Honda, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 23-year-old female driver of the Mitsubishi and her passenger were injured.
Akron police added nobody was wearing seatbelts.
