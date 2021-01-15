Car crashes into Cleveland apartment building (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Photos captured by 19 News crews on Friday morning show a vehicle crashed into a Cleveland apartment building.
Cleveland Police officers responded to the incident.
Half of the car is inside the building, and half remains outside.
Our team tells us it was an apartment building on West 38th and Sackett Avenue.
19 News confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m.
We are unsure of potential injuries sustained in the crash but have reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
