Celebrate ahead of the Cleveland Browns playoff game with a drive-thru rally at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are hosting a drive-thru pep rally on Saturday in advance of the team’s playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Since fans were unable to fill the stadium this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Browns wanted to bring people together safely before Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Browns alumni and mascots will be at the stadium to greet fans as they drive by.
Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, fans can drive to FirstEnergy Stadium between the East 9th Street bridge and Erieside Avenue entrance past the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
A commemorative playoff poster will be handed out to Cleveland Browns fans while supplies last.
