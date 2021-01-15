Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: “I’m the enemy”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Of all the challenges facing the Browns defense on Sunday, slowing down Travis Kelce may top the list. The Chiefs tight end, who’s had five straight 1,000 yard seasons, took it to a whole new level this time, going for more than 1,400.
If that’s not enough, well, as you know, he’s from Cleveland Heights, and yes, seeing Brown and Orange will motivate him even more.
“Being from Cleveland and playing the Browns, it’s definitely upped the ante a little bit,” Kelce said. “I absolutely love Cleveland, but I understand we are each other’s enemies right now. I got a lot of friends and a lot of family back in Cleveland telling me that I’m the enemy, so it’s definitely going to be fun going up against the Browns, and it’s going to be an exciting game.”
Hopefully, not too exciting for him. But I’ll ask it again: how do you slow him down?
“Just have to contest and compete,” linebacker B.J. Goodson said. “Contest and compete. A lot of guys get caught not necessarily being too relaxed or too much of a cushion, but when I say compete and contest throws, I mean just kind of getting tighter on him and stuff like that.”
Kelce’s coming home someday, to put on a gold jacket in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In the meantime, he’s the best tight end in football, and he’s keeping at least one coordinator up at night this week.
“Nightmares, for sure,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. “He’s had some big games in the past, when I was in Denver, but he’s really a receiver playing tight end.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.