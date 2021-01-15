Cleveland Clinic expects to offer all front-line caregivers COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic started giving caregiver vaccinations on Dec. 16, putting them on track to meet Gov. Mike DeWine’s Sunday deadline.
“We’re in line to meet that requirement,” says Cleveland Clinic infectious disease specialist Kristin Englund. “By Sunday, we will have offered the vaccine to all of our caregivers.”
Dr. Englund says they will have offered the vaccine to all caregivers. But not all will have received it.
“Whether some people are choosing not to accept that may be part of it so we may not get all caregivers vaccinated, but that is because we are not mandating it,” she says.
Dr. Englund says some caregivers are worried about allergies and others have trepidation about the vaccine, so the Cleveland Clinic has engaged in an education campaign to combat any fears or misinformation.
“In the meantime, don’t put away your mask, don’t stop the physical distancing,” she says. “We’re so close.”
Ohio moves to the second group on Tuesday, Jan. 19; Ohio’s 80 years old and older as vaccinations moves into the general population.
She says her goal would be to get 80% of Ohioans vaccinated,
