Cleveland schools CEO recommends remote learning at least through end of February, cites vaccine shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District Superintendent Eric Gordon provided an update to students and families regarding when children could return back to in-person learning.
In a video message released on Friday morning, Gordon recommended that Cleveland schools remain in virtual instruction through Feb. 26 at the earliest.
“I am therefore recommending that CMSD continue in a remote learning environment for most students for the first half of the third quarter, from Monday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Feb. 26,” the school district superintendent said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine previously said that school staff members would be eligible for the vaccine, starting Feb. 1, on the condition that their district agrees to return to in-person or hybrid instruction by the start of March.
Gordon suggested that it appears likely that initial first-of-two vaccine doses will not be widely available to school faculty members until mid-February at the earlier.
“The delay in vaccine availability, combined with the three-to-four-week period between the two required vaccination doses, means it is unlikely our CMSD employees will have reached the full dose of vaccines until sometime in March,” Gordon explained.
While vaccine availability remains low, Gordon expressed hopefulness that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District could eventually transition to hybrid learning. Families will be contacted by school officials with information about:
- Learning options for families
- Student transportation
- School start and end times
- Safety precautions, which will include the use of face coverings and regular temperature checks
“While the virus continues to spread quickly throughout our community, we remain equally committed to the safety of our school community and to the education of the children we serve,” Gordan added.
