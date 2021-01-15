Cleveland temporarily closes all non-emergency downtown buildings ahead of protests planned for Inauguration Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cities across the country are ramping up security ahead of the presidential inauguration next week, including Cleveland.
Starting Friday, Cleveland city hall and all downtown non-emergency city office buildings will be closed through Wednesday, January 20th.
“As a loyal American, I’m outraged that we have to do this,” said Cleveland City Councilman Michael Polensek. “That we have federal troops having to ring the capitol building and other government buildings and facilities, it just, it’s outrageous that in 2021 we have to go through this we have to worry about domestic terrorism.”
From Monday through Wednesday, all city of Cleveland neighborhood recreation centers will shut down.
All of this is being done in an abundance of caution ahead of the protests planned across the country on Inauguration Day.
Councilman Polensek says he still feels sick to his stomach after watching the violence unfold at our nation’s capital.
“If you wanna do the crime, be prepared to do the time,” Polensek said. “This is the stuff you see in the dictatorial countries, and there’s no place for it in America, and again, as loyal Americans, we need to rise up together, link hands and arms, and say enough is enough, and we move forward.”
Cleveland police admitted they made mistakes when it came to the May riots that caused extensive damage to downtown buildings and businesses.
“The city wasn’t prepared, and the report that came out clearly exploded that whole message that was being sent that we were ready,” said Polensek. “CPD wasn’t ready. The Cuyahoga County sheriff’s department, Cuyahoga county, wasn’t ready for it. So, as a result of May 30th, I think that a lot of people have rethought the process as it pertains to deployment, intelligence, that’s another issue we have to do a much better job in the intelligence area, but again you have to plan for the worst and hope for the best, but you have to deploy people, and you have to be ready.”
Cleveland police are working with law enforcement agencies across the state and country to ensure the public’s safety.
Police want to stress if you see something, say something.
Please report suspicious and criminal activity, especially large or unusual gatherings of individuals, to law enforcement immediately.
Call 9-1-1 to report emergencies.
Call (216) 621-1234 for non-emergencies.
