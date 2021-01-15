Cuyahoga County health officials extend Stay at Home Advisory until Jan. 31.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Stay at Home Advisory will now be in effect through Sunday, Jan. 31, due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
It had been set to expire on Jan. 15.
Cuyahoga County health officials said residents are encouraged to stay home as much as possible, only leaving for work or school and to pick up essentials.
Health officials are also asking residents to avoid leaving Ohio and to not have out of state guests.
