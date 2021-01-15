Former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer takes over Jacksonville Jaguars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the most successful head coaches in college football history is once again at the helm, just not for an NCAA team.
Former Ohio State Football Head Coach Urban Meyer moved on up to the NFL as the new head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jags made the announcement on Wednesday.
Meyer retired from his position at OSU after the 2018 season after coming to grips with a cyst in his brain that had developed significantly in the years leading up.
The cyst gave the now 56-year-old regular headaches and made him fear for his long-term health after already undergoing surgery to drain it in the spring of 2014.
As head coach, Meyer went 83-9 in seven seasons at Ohio State from 2012-18 with a 7-0 record against Michigan, three Big Ten titles, and the national title following the 2014 season.
Seven years was the longest tenure at any of the four schools he coached, following two seasons at Bowling Green from 2001-02 where he went 17-6, two at Utah from 2003-04 with a 22-2 record, and six at Florida from 2005-2010 with 65-15.
Meyer is the sixth permanent Jaguars head coach in 27 seasons.
Under Doug Marrone, the Jags went 1-15 in 2020 and entered the offseason with the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft for the first time in franchise history.
