Jewelry thief wanted by Streetsboro Police after breaking into Collector’s Palace by smashing rock through door

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police said they are searching for the thief who used a large rock to smash in the door of Collector’s Palace on SR-43 on Monday.
He swiftly swiped “many” pieces of jewelry and escaped before officers were alerted to the break-in, according to police.
Streetsboro Police shared the following security photos of the suspect:
Call dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you can identify him or have any more information on this crime.
