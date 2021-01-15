Jewelry thief wanted by Streetsboro Police after breaking into Collector’s Palace by smashing rock through door

By Rachel Vadaj | January 14, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 11:10 PM

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police said they are searching for the thief who used a large rock to smash in the door of Collector’s Palace on SR-43 on Monday.

He swiftly swiped “many” pieces of jewelry and escaped before officers were alerted to the break-in, according to police.

Streetsboro Police shared the following security photos of the suspect:

Call dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you can identify him or have any more information on this crime.

