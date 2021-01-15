168 locally-owned Cuyahoga County restaurants receive $10,000 grants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 160 restaurants are getting some much-needed grant money from Cuyahoga County to help them keep the lights on.
The county awarded $10,000 grants to restaurants through their stabilization fund to help support a wide range of places throughout the county impacted by the pandemic.
Brian Doyle, the owner of Cafe Avalaun in Warrensville Heights has seen his business down at least 50% during the pandemic, and things were looking grim before he was awarded the county grant.
“It was very timely for me. We just narrowly avoided an eviction and got that electric bill paid just in time to keep going. It’s huge,” Doyle said.
The county received 840 applicants for these grants.
Destination Cleveland served as the administrator and doled out nearly $1.7 million.
Of the grantees, 146 are full-service, 135 are in low or moderate income areas of the county, 66 are women-owned, 64 are minority-owned, and 6 of them are owned by veterans.
Regardless of how curbside is going at Cafe Avalaun, fixed costs remain the same, so unfortunately, Doyle says the grant money was gone as soon as it came.
“It helped us to bridge to the next thing which we’re hoping we’ll qualify for the PPP loan again for the second round. But in the meantime, it bolsters, it gives us hope. Gives me more strength to keep going,” Doyle said.
That’s money that Mike Smith, owner of Thyme Table in Bay Village, wish he’d been awarded.
“I felt like it was just another one of those programs that was under funded and didn’t really help anybody,” he thought initially.
Despite being denied, Smith says he’s glad to see the County was more thoughtful about where the funding went than other state and national programs seemed to be.
“It would have been great for us, but at the same time I understand that there are businesses that might need that money a little more than we need at this point,” said Smith.
