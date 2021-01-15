4 new deaths, infant among 162 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that there were four COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 204 citywide.
There were 162 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 21,639 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-year-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
One case was transferred when CDPH learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day spike of 100 COVID-19 deaths and 7,981 new cases.
As of Jan. 14, there are 714,168 confirmed cases and 8,974 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 23.2 million cases and 386,996 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.