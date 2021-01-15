Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry mix ends by 8 p.m., snow returns for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A wintry mix of rain and snow is moving into the area from the west.
Expect light rain from now through the early-evening hours.
Rain may mix with snow from time to time.
This potpourri of wintry precipitation will come to an end by 8:00 PM, and most of the evening will be quiet and dry.
We may even be treated to a few peeks of clear sky overnight!
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s by tomorrow morning.
The weekend forecast is challenging, to say the least.
There will be waves of snow from time to time, but timing these out is very tricky.
I think our best opportunities for seeing more widespread or numerous snow showers will be Saturday afternoon and during the day Sunday.
Scattered snow showers will also be moving through on Sunday night.
Overall, accumulation will be quite light with this event.
From Saturday morning through 11:00 PM Sunday, most locations will see around a dusting to one inch of snow.
Some spots may see up to two inches of snow over the course of the weekend.
Compared to recent days, the weekend will be much chillier.
Expect highs in the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.