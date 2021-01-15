Ohio Department of Health announces Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine providers and how to register (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health launched a website on Friday with a list of health centers, hospitals and pharmacies that will provide Phase 1B coronavirus vaccinations.
The 700 or so listed locations will provide vaccines to those included in Phase 1B. Additional providers will be added to the list when registered.
Here’s the Phase 1B timeline:
Jan. 19: 80 and older
Jan. 25: 75 and older and those with severe congenital, developmental, and early onset medical disorders
Feb. 1: 70 and older and Ohio school personnel who wish to return to in-person or hybrid learning
Feb. 8: 65 and older
You must directly contact a provider from this list to schedule a vaccine appointment, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
You can search by name, county or zip code.
