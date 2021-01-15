Ohio reports single-day spike of 67 COVID-19 deaths and 7,149 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health reported 10,057 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 814,442 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
The 24-hour increase of 7,149 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 67 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 94,800 total cases and 1,027 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 42,807 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 6,328 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
