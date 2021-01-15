Euclid standoff ends after suspect shoots himself, U.S. Marshals say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals and SWAT officers surrounded a home in the 25000 block of Tungsten Road Friday morning.
U.S. Marshals told 19 News Dionta Gulley, 36, had two warrants out for his arrest.
One warrant is for a robbery with a firearm and the second warrant is for federal drug charges from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
U.S. Marshals said when they first approached the home two shots were fired by someone inside, so SWAT officers were called to the scene.
U.S. Marshals said they entered the home just before 11 a.m. and found Gulley injured from a self-inflected gunshot wound.
Gulley has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
During the stand-off, nearby neighbors were told to take shelter in their basements.
