University Hospitals pre-registration now open to schedule COVID-19 vaccination for Group 1B

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals is now pre-registering portions of the public to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations.
You do not have to be a UH patient to register or receive a vaccine from UH.
All who classify as the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination Group 1B can pre-register to schedule getting their COVID-19 vaccination with UH.
The Group 1B vaccination schedule from the ODH allows:
- People age 80 and older to get vaccinated the week of Jan. 19
- People age 75 and older as well as younger people with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders to get vaccinated the week of Jan. 25
- People age 70 and older as well as employees of K-12 schools who want to remain or return to in-person or hybrid learning to get vaccinated the week of Feb. 1
- People age 65 and older to get vaccinated the week of Feb. 8
UH will have the first vaccination appointments for Group 1B available on Jan. 19 for the oldest and must vulnerable patients in accordance with Group 1B timing outlined by ODH.
Click here to fill out the pre-registration form if you are in Group 1B and want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at UH.
When appointment times become available for a particular patient, UH will text or email them a phone number for the patient to call to speak with a scheduler.
UH said only people with appointments will be able to receive a vaccination at this time.
The vaccination appointments will take place at the UH Management Services Center at 3605 Warrensville Center Rd. in Shaker Heights.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that 800 hospitals will be distributors of the vaccine.
Ohio is getting 100,000 doses of the vaccine next week, but the population of adults 80 and older in Ohio is 420,000.
So, you can expect some difficulty in getting an appointment.
“We anticipate there’s probably gonna be especially at first more interest than we have supply so we wanna make sure that we’re very transparent with our patients,” said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, chief operating officer at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Strosaker says they are in the process of setting up mass vaccination clinics in some of their administrative buildings.
“It requires not only a large amount of space it also requires a large amount of parking you know we’ll be vaccinating upwards of 200 people per hour, so traffic and parking are real considerations when you’re doing something this big,” Strosaker said.
Strosaker says they’ll have the capability to vaccinate 2,500 people a day, depending on how many doses they get.
Patients will be able to schedule appointments online and over the phone.
“We’re planning additional sites, you know, drive-throughs and that sort of thing, but we would absolutely be willing to partner with anybody if there were big sites set up,” Strosaker said. “What we’ve learned from the employee-facing arm of this is that we can go really quickly if we have lots of lanes with lots of vaccinators.”
