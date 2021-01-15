Who will provide Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations in Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties?

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you seeking a coronavirus vaccine? 19 News is here to help guide you and your family through the vaccination process.
In Cuyahoga County, a list of vaccine providers is available.
The listed locations will provide vaccines to those who are 65 years old or older.
You must directly contact a provider from this list to schedule a vaccine appointment, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
If you’ve signed up for a vaccine availability notification at www.ccbh.net/vax, you can still get a vaccine through the county. However, a provider from this list may be able to vaccinate you sooner.
If you are a Lorain County resident, click here for the list of providers.
“The important thing to remember is that while there aren’t yet enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone who wants one, soon vaccine supply will catch up with demand,” explains David Covell, MPH, RS, health commissioner at Lorain County Public Heath. “Until then everyone can do their part to prevent continued spread of COVID-19: wear a mask in public, stay home when sick, and wash your hands. Also, help connect friends and family without internet access to the vaccine information they need.”
