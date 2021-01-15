Wilmington man charged in connection with participation in Capitol protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Wilmington man has been charged federally with making interstate threats and threatening a witness.
According to US Attorney David DeVillers, the crimes are from the man’s alleged communications online related to his participation in the Jan. 6 protests at the Capitol.
Justin Stoll, 40, was arrested Friday morning by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.
According to an affidavit, he used the username “Th3RealHuckleberry” on the app Clapper and on YouTube to post videos related to his participation in the Capitol protests.
DeVillers said in one video, it is alleged Stoll asks his viewers if he should wear a black United States flag shirt to D.C., stating, “Basically, if you are an enemy combatant, you will be shot on sight…I know this is the end-all flag…”
Stoll also allegedly posted videos of himself outside the Capitol with other protesters.
According to DeVillers, in those videos, he’s heard saying “D.C.’s a war zone!...You ain’t got enough cops, baby! We are at war at the Capitol…. We have taken the Capitol. This is our country.”
According to the court document, Stoll received comments from concerned citizens in response to his videos.
DeVillers said Stoll then responded to the comments in another video where he said in part:
“Well, that shows your f****** ignorance because, clearly, the capitol building is owned by the people, so again, nothing will happen. Secondly, I never admitted I went into it, did I? Go watch the video again. Daddy’s not stupid. [Wink.] Third, if you ever in your f****** existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker. You can play that for the D.A. in court, I don’t care. If you ever jeopardize me, from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your mother f****** maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting.”
Interstate communication of a threat is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.
Tampering with a witness through intimidation carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
