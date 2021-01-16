Are you a Cleveland Clinic patient, 80+ and want a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Here’s how to schedule

By Avery Williams | January 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 12:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic opened appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday.

If you are older than 80 and a Cleveland Clinic patient, you can schedule an appointment by clicking here and following further instructions.

Due to the limited supply that we are receiving and the overwhelming interest in the vaccine, we will now be contacting our oldest, most vulnerable patients age 80 and older to let them know they can schedule their vaccination appointment. This will be accomplished via phone calls or MyChart, our free patient portal.
You must have an appointment to receive a vaccination.

“If you don’t see any appointments available, we have allocated our current vaccine supply,” the site read.

The clinic will distribute coronavirus vaccines at their Main Campus, Fairview Hospital and Hillcrest North Campus.

Here’s the Phase 1B timeline:

Jan. 19: 80 and older

Jan. 25: 75 and older and those with severe congenital, developmental, and early onset medical disorders

Feb. 1: 70 and older and Ohio school personnel who wish to return to in-person or hybrid learning

Feb. 8: 65 and older

