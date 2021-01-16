Are you a Cleveland Clinic patient, 80+ and want a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Here’s how to schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic opened appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday.
If you are older than 80 and a Cleveland Clinic patient, you can schedule an appointment by clicking here and following further instructions.
You must have an appointment to receive a vaccination.
“If you don’t see any appointments available, we have allocated our current vaccine supply,” the site read.
The clinic will distribute coronavirus vaccines at their Main Campus, Fairview Hospital and Hillcrest North Campus.
Here’s the Phase 1B timeline:
Jan. 19: 80 and older
Jan. 25: 75 and older and those with severe congenital, developmental, and early onset medical disorders
Feb. 1: 70 and older and Ohio school personnel who wish to return to in-person or hybrid learning
Feb. 8: 65 and older
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.