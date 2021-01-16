Car crashes into Cleveland Boost Mobile store (photos)

By Avery Williams | January 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 2:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Photos captured by 19 News crews on Saturday show a vehicle crashed into a Cleveland Boost Mobile store.

Authorities said the driver was a woman.

She’s been taken to MetroHealth, and authorities said a medical emergency may have led to the crash.

19 News learned on scene that an employee was injured, but the status of their injuries is unknown. We are unsure of additional injuries.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near the corners of W. 98th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Cleveland Police officers and EMS responded to the incident.

