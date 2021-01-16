Cleveland Police: EMS workers robbed at gunpoint, 2 teens arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two EMS workers suffered minor injuries on Saturday morning after three teenaged boys robbed them at gunpoint, Cleveland Police said.
Two EMS workers, just getting off work, caught the teens amid a car theft, police said.
The EMS employees started their cars before leaving work, police said, so the vehicles could warm up.
When they returned to their vehicles from inside to head home, the three teens were inside one of the cars, according to an official statement.
The employees confronted the teens, and a struggle broke out.
One of the teens pulled out a gun before fleeing, police said. Police took the two additional teens into custody on scene.
All three teenagers are boys between 13 and 14 years old. Police have identified the teen still on the loose, but he hasn’t yet been arrested.
This crime occurred at 7 a.m. on Saturday near the 4600 block of Stickney Avenue.
Cleveland Police will continue investigating.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.