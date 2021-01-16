Fans flock to FirstEnergy Stadium for Cleveland Browns drive-thru rally ahead of playoff game

Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Source: Keith Srakocic)
By Avery Williams | January 16, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 11:55 AM
19 News is on scene at FirstEnergy Stadium as fans gather to show support for the Cleveland Browns ahead of the Sunday playoff game. Syeda Abbas has the latest.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are hosting a drive-thru pep rally on Saturday in advance of the team’s playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since fans were unable to fill the stadium this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Browns wanted to bring people together safely before Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Browns alumni and mascots are at stadium to greet fans as they drive by.

Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, fans can drive to FirstEnergy Stadium between the East 9th Street bridge and Erieside Avenue entrance past the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A commemorative playoff poster will be handed out to Cleveland Browns fans while supplies last.

