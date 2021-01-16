Kent Police: 2 officers, 1 man injured after shots fired during home invasion

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Kent police officers and a suspect are injured after a home break-in led to shots fired.
A woman called police just after 8 a.m. on Saturday to report a home invasion at 1500 block of E. Summit Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered the home broken into by an armed man.
The officers entered the home, and a confrontation broke out.
Two Kent officers and the suspect were shot during the incident, police said.
“We are very thankful to report that our police officers suffered only minor injuries, and they are expected to be okay,” Lt. Mike Lewis said.
The suspect was shot in the abdomen. He’s been released from surgery and will be taken into custody upon release from the hospital, police said.
The suspect will be charged with aggravated burglary, felonious assault against police officers and possible other charges.
BCI will investigate.
On Saturday the Kent Police Department held a press conference regarding the incident. Watch it here:
