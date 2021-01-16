Man dead after possible home invasion in Cuyahoga Falls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Falls resident called police Saturday morning and told them he had shot a home intruder.
The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Richmond Road shortly before 5:45 a.m., according to a Cuyahoga Falls police press release.
Police say they found a 41-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the home. He was pronounced dead at 6 a.m., police said.
The man’s identity has not been released pending the notification of his family.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.