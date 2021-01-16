Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered snow showers continue Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow chances continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Accumulation will be less than 1″ in most spots.
Sunday will keep the chance of scattered snow around through the day.
Some lake enhanced snow is also possible, which could lead to a few inches of accumulation in the snowbelt.
Watch for slick spots on side streets and untreated roads.
Sunday night: Risk of a few snow showers with lows in the upper 20s.
MLK Jr. Day: Chance of a snow shower with highs in the low 30s.
Monday night: Chance of a snow shower with lows in the mid 20s.
Tuesday: Scattered snow showers with highs in the low to mid 30s.
