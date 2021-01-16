Police: Woman found dead in Cleveland parking lot, cause of death unknown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police officers found a woman dead early Saturday morning in a parking lot,
The victim suffered severe head trauma. It’s unclear if she was shot or injured in another way, police said.
The medical examiner will determine cause of death following an autopsy.
The woman’s identify is not known to police, they said.
Police said they discovered the victim was pushed from a vehicle into the parking lot, located in the 4000 block of Scovill Avenue, during their investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Cleveland Police will continue investigating.
Call 216-623-5464 with tips. You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
