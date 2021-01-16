5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs began talking about a repeat before they had even left the stadium following their Super Bowl triumph. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (Source: AP)
By Chris Dellecese | January 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 10:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are hunting the season’s biggest upset in Kansas City, taking on the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the most popular pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Bob Golic and Josh Cribbs live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* what to expect from Baker Mayfield in the biggest game of his NFL career

* the key Chief who could hurt the Browns vaunted run game

* how to handle KC’s dangerous receiving duo, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill

* the return of Joel Bitonio, Denzel Ward and Kevin Stefanski from COVID-19

* how Urban Meyer will fare in Jacksonville

