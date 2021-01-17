Driver unexpectedly crashes into Cleveland Boost Mobile, resulting in damage and injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People were shocked on Saturday afternoon when a car came crashing into the Boost Mobile on W. 98th Street and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.
The damages left a huge hole, which is all boarded up now.
The driver was a woman having a medical emergency, police said.
The car ended up right in the center of the store.
Megan Swanson with B & J Family Restaurant said she understands how difficult this must be for the business during these unprecedented times.
B & J Family Restaurant is right next door to Boost Mobile.
“It’s horrible... I mean just being in a pandemic alone is tough on small businesses,” Swanson said. “Something like this really hurts [businesses.]”
The store was closed when 19 News was there Sunday morning.
Police said the driver was taken to MetroHealth.
We learned an employee was injured as well. We are unsure of additional injuries and reached out to Cleveland Police for more information. We haven’t heard back.
Swanson remembered how it all went down.
“We didn’t hear it here but we saw the commotion with the fire trucks and stuff and the owner is close with the business owners there so she went over and talked to them,” she said.
