Elderly MetroHealth patients vaccinated for COVID-19

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of senior citizens gathered today and rolled up their sleeves.
MetroHealth vaccinated some of it’s most vulnerable patients this morning, and 19 News was there.
A group of people aged 80 and older received their shot at a Saturday event.
MetroHealth organized the event saying geriatric patients have not been forgotten.
“That’s our population that’s most vulnerable right? That population when they get COVID-19, they get COVID-19 really bad. They get COVID-related complications that are much more severe in much younger populations that don’t have those issues and are much healthier,” said Dr. Lynn Milliner.
The goal is to vaccinate at least 5,000 people with plans to vaccinate even more throughout next week.
