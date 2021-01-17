Cleveland native Drew Carey gifts ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ winnings to local food bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drew Carey, Clevelander turned Hollywood star, is giving back to his childhood community.
Carey appeared on an episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” on Thursday and won quite of bit of money: $55,500 to be exact.
Carey’s winnings will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which said they’ve supported more people since than onset of the pandemic than ever before.
The host of “The Price is Right” choked as he played the bonus round, calling himself “ashamed.” Carey failed to guess the correct answer after receiving a clue in the show biz category.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.