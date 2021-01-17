A local family is asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local family is asking for the public’s help to locate a 17-year-old missing since Saturday.
Markeia Quarles was last seen getting into a black truck around 8 p.m., according to a family member.
She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has rainbow box braids and was wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans, and black and white Filas, family said.
Quarles is believed to be in the Cleveland area with a man named Rico, according to an email from her family.
Her family said she has missed several doses of medication.
Those with information should call the Akron police department at 330-375-2552.
