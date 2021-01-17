No deaths, but 179 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

By Stephanie Czekalinski | January 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 8:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Saturday that there were 179 new cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the total cumulative cases to 21,962 citywide.

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 1-year-old to their 80s, according to a city Facebook post.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fifteen cases were transferred when CDPH learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

