5 Northeast Ohio businesses cited by OIU for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Five Northeast Ohio bars are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited them for COVID-19 violations.
Papa Don’s Pub in Akron was issued a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a release.
OIU agents found 50 customers drinking and congregating in the business upon their 8:50 p.m. arrival, a release said.
Every seat in the bar was filled, the OIU said.
Riverwood Café in Lakewood was issued a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a release.
OIU agents found 100 customers drinking and congregating in the business upon their 9:14 p.m. arrival, a release said.
Every seat in the bar was filled, the OIU said.
Shadows Bar & Grill in Parma Heights was issued a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a release.
OIU agents and Parma Heights Police officers found 100 customers drinking and congregating in the business upon their 8:15 p.m. arrival, a release said.
The Drink in Fairview Park was issued a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a release.
OIU agents found customers in the business upon their 10:25 p.m. arrival, a release said.
Many of the customers were drinking, according to a release.
Backstage Bar in Cleveland was issued a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a release.
OIU agents found customers in the business upon their 10:40 p.m. arrival, a release said.
Many of the customers were drinking while staff prepared more drinks, according to a release.
The release said these five cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The bars may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
