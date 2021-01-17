One man is dead after a Grafton Township crash involving an SUV and a tractor truck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash in Grafton Township that left one man dead.
The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of state routes 83 and 303 when a 2020 Jeep Cherokee and a 2020 Peterbilt tractor with tanker collided, according to a Ohio State Highway Patrol press release.
The Cherokee was headed westbound on State Route 303 when it failed to yield at the State Route 83 intersection and was hit on the left side by the tractor, the release said. Both vehicles went off the west side of the road and struck a guardrail.
The driver of the Cherokee was Russell Gulliford Jr., 66, of Brunswick. There was a juvenile in the Cherokee with Gulliford at the time of the crash, according to the release.
Both were removed from the SUV by mechanical means.
Gulliford was taken to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center where he died. The juvenile was taken to the Cleveland Clinic with serious injuries.
The driver of the tractor,Najeh Itaymen, 48, of Litchfield, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the OSHP.
The crash remains under investigation.
