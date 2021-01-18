Browns’ fumble in AFC Divisional playoff game has eerie similarities to ‘The Fumble’ that happened 33 years ago to the day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This was a déjà vu moment the Browns did not want to have...
There was 1:34 left in the first half of the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs with the Kansas City Chiefs leading 16-3.
Browns WR Rashad Higgins was just inches away from a touchdown when it was fumbled to the endzone, resulting in a touchback.
This fumble was one of multiple reasons the Browns fell to the Chiefs 22-17.
ESPN went on to point out how history repeated itself from “The Fumble” to this fumble.
If you’re not up to speed on the list of Cleveland Curses that cost our teams big games, “The Fumble” was by Browns RB Earnest Byner with 1:12 left in the 1987 season AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos in Colorado.
Spoiler alert: the Browns lost 38-33.
So what are these eerie similarities?
“The Fumble” happened in a playoff game.
This fumble happened in a playoff game.
“The Fumble” happened on Jan. 17, 1988.
This fumble happened on Jan. 17, 2021.
“The Fumble” happened on the road.
This fumble happened on the road.
“The Fumble” happened on the opponent’s 1-yard line.
This fumble happened on the opponent’s 1-yard line.
“The Fumble” in part caused the Browns to lose by five points.
This fumble in part caused the Browns to lose by five points.
Call it crazy or call it a coincidence, but the facts speak for themselves.
