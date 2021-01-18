Browns’ fumble in AFC Divisional playoff game has eerie similarities to ‘The Fumble’ that happened 33 years ago to the day

** FILE ** Cleveland Browns running back Earnest Byner (44) is comforted by teammate Brian Brennan (86) after Byner fumbled in the closing minutes of the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos in this Jan. 17, 1988 file photo in Denver. The fumble, recovered by Denver, stopped a tying touchdown drive and added another chapter to the "Cleveland Curse". (AP photo/Mark Duncan) (Source: Mark Duncan)