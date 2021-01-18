Browns’ Kareem Hunt embraces his former head coach after Cleveland falls to Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There may not have been any Browns player who wanted to beat the Chiefs in Kansas City more than RB Kareem Hunt.
“It’s a big game,” Hunt said Thursday during a zoom meeting. “I came in with guys over there. Bragging rights. Travis (Kelce), Pat (Mahomes), we’re buddies. First time playing against some of my best friends.”
Hunt’s run as a Chief started off incredibly in 2017, and then, obviously, ended badly.
He missed out on a Super Bowl run with the Chiefs, but, and wanted to give his hometown team a chance.
“That’s motivation right there,” Hunt said on Thursday. “Being able to go out and work in my hometown, Cleveland Browns, in this position to have a shot this late in the season to bring a ring home, that would mean more than anything to me.”
In the last quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game, it was Hunt’s turn to shine in front of his former team by bringing the Browns within reach of taking the lead.
Hunt then celebrated by taking a nap in the endzone...
Add the extra point and the Browns moved up to 22-17, making it a one-touchdown game.
But when the game ended with the same score on the board, so did the Browns historic season.
After the Chiefs celebrated their win, Hunt found his former head coach Andy Reid on the field.
Hunt may have missed another chance to go to the Super Bowl if the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills next week in the AFC Conference Championship, the postgame embrace showed that there may be no hard feelings towards each other after all these years.
