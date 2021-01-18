New London police officer dies after medical emergency while on duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A New London police officer died after an unconfirmed medical emergency while on duty Sunday.
Wilson F. Velazquez, 51, died shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to a New London Police Department Facebook post.
Velazquez had worked for New London since 2006, the post said. He also worked for the Cleveland Fire Department.
Velazquez was “a public servant through and through. Officer Velazquez your service has not went unrecognized. THANK YOU,” the department wrote in the post. “You will be missed by all. Rest easy my brother. We will take it from here.”
