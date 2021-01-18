‘We’re not done yet:’ Browns ‘extremely disappointed’ but ready for next season after 22-17 fall to Chiefs in Divisional Round

Before the first question could even be asked, Garrett wanted to make it known “I’m proud of my guys, before that question is even asked. I’m proud of everything they’ve done this year. They fought, they battled, they made plays, and we were one play away from being where we were supposed to be. But, sometimes, that’s just how it rolls. Those guys never stopped fighting on offense or defense. That’s what I’m looking forward to next year- getting another chance and being one play away and making the next one count.”