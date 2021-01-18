Where to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Northeast Ohio

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is just one of many Northeast Ohio museums and community centers honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy today. (Source: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
By Steph Krane | January 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 6:58 AM

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

If you’re looking to spend the day honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy, check out the following events:

Cleveland Public Library and 19 News

Cleveland Public Library and 19 News teamed up to broadcast the library’s 36th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration.

If you missed “And Justice For All” when it aired on WUAB Sunday night, you can watch it again Monday at 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. on WOIO.

“COVID-19 has changed so much in our lives, but we won’t let it stop us from honoring the changemakers and unsung heroes in the city of Cleveland,” Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library, said.

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

EDWINS, a French restaurant where formerly incarcerated adults receive culinary and hospitality skills training, is holding its first MLK Jr. Day of Giving Monday.

EDWINS founder Brandon Chrostowski and his team will cook and package more than 1,000 meals.

Meals will include some of Dr. King’s favorite foods: black-eyed peas, chicken and cornbread.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Randall Park High School.

Cleveland History Center

The Cleveland History Center is holding a free guided virtual tour of its Carl & Louis Stokes: Making History exhibit Monday.

The exhibit, which focus on Mayor Carl Stokes and his brother, Congressman Louis Stokes, offers an opportunity to reflect on the civil rights movement.

Tours will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Registration is required to access the Zoom link.

Click here to register.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock Hall reopened to health care workers and their families Sunday after it was closed since November because of the pandemic.

If you couldn’t get one of the free public tickets to visit the museum in person today, the Rock Hall is hosting online live music and dance performances.

They’re also offering people the opportunity to explore some exhibits virtually.

The online events are free.

You can watch the virtual celebration on YouTube.

Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art is hosting a a discussion about Martin Luther King Jr.’s Beloved Community vision at 6 p.m.

The discussion will be based partially off of Michelangelo Lovelace’s 1998 Cleveland-centered painting My Home Town.

Registration for the event is free.

Maltz Museum

The Maltz Museum is open in-person to the public Monday.

The museum is also hosting online events throughout the day, including an essay-writing workshop for teens, a march towards freedom event, and a discussion with Dr. David Pilgrim, the founder adn curator of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia.

Akron Art Museum

Akron Art Museum will stream videos about works in their collection that highlight significant moments in the civil rights movement.

Various videos will stream from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Find a service event

Honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by participating in a day of service event.

You can find both in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities here.

