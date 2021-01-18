Where to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
If you’re looking to spend the day honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy, check out the following events:
Cleveland Public Library and 19 News
Cleveland Public Library and 19 News teamed up to broadcast the library’s 36th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration.
If you missed “And Justice For All” when it aired on WUAB Sunday night, you can watch it again Monday at 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. on WOIO.
“COVID-19 has changed so much in our lives, but we won’t let it stop us from honoring the changemakers and unsung heroes in the city of Cleveland,” Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library, said.
EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute
EDWINS, a French restaurant where formerly incarcerated adults receive culinary and hospitality skills training, is holding its first MLK Jr. Day of Giving Monday.
EDWINS founder Brandon Chrostowski and his team will cook and package more than 1,000 meals.
Meals will include some of Dr. King’s favorite foods: black-eyed peas, chicken and cornbread.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Randall Park High School.
Cleveland History Center
The Cleveland History Center is holding a free guided virtual tour of its Carl & Louis Stokes: Making History exhibit Monday.
The exhibit, which focus on Mayor Carl Stokes and his brother, Congressman Louis Stokes, offers an opportunity to reflect on the civil rights movement.
Tours will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Registration is required to access the Zoom link.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock Hall reopened to health care workers and their families Sunday after it was closed since November because of the pandemic.
If you couldn’t get one of the free public tickets to visit the museum in person today, the Rock Hall is hosting online live music and dance performances.
They’re also offering people the opportunity to explore some exhibits virtually.
Cleveland Museum of Art
The Cleveland Museum of Art is hosting a a discussion about Martin Luther King Jr.’s Beloved Community vision at 6 p.m.
The discussion will be based partially off of Michelangelo Lovelace’s 1998 Cleveland-centered painting My Home Town.
Maltz Museum
The Maltz Museum is open in-person to the public Monday.
The museum is also hosting online events throughout the day, including an essay-writing workshop for teens, a march towards freedom event, and a discussion with Dr. David Pilgrim, the founder adn curator of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia.
Akron Art Museum
Akron Art Museum will stream videos about works in their collection that highlight significant moments in the civil rights movement.
Various videos will stream from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Find a service event
Honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by participating in a day of service event.
