Cleveland-based financial expert explains how Biden administration’s economic plans could affect your household budget

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are now less than 24 hours away from President-Elect Joe Biden taking the oath of office.
A new administration in the White House means new polices that could impact how much money you’re bringing home.
Cleveland-based financial adviser Chris Kirchurchak walks us through what could be changing when it comes to your bank account.
Kirchurchak breaks down Biden’s plan to raise minimum wage.
They’re “proposing an increase in minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour... that’s looking as a stimulus for infrastructure and for more jobs creations and higher wages for more spending which should have a good impact on the market as a whole,” said Kirchurchak.
When it comes to taxes, Biden’s plan looks to increase taxes for the rich and add more benefits for lower income households.
“For wages earners that are earning $400,000 plus, you’re going to have an increased taxation,” Kirchurchak added. “However, there are some increases in tax credits. The child tax credit for people who have children six and under - it will go to $3,600 per child and from six to 17, it’s $3,000.”
For those of you who rely on Social Security checks, Kichurchak says the Biden administration wants to add a little more money in your pocket.
“Biden is saying he wants to increase social security for all Americans. He wants to make sure there’s a guaranteed minimum of 125% of the poverty level for a minimum social security benefit,” said Kirchurchak.
Keep in mind, these economic proposals the Biden Administration is laying out are just plans.
But Kichurchak says Biden has a good chance of getting all his proposals passed since the House and Senate are now controlled by Democrats.
