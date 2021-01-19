Disruptive Weather: Lake enhanced snows develop overnight, heavy snow will occur

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trough of low pressure will move over northern Ohio tonight, facilitating the development of lake enhanced snow over the next several hours.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory due to the threat of hazardous travel conditions overnight and early tomorrow morning.
While the heavy snow will move out by the morning commute, and we’ll just be left with a few lingering flakes by 7:00 AM, some roads may still be snow-coated at that point, particularly secondary roads, neighborhood streets, et cetera.
Please use extreme caution if traveling tonight or tomorrow morning.
Unfortunately, while plow drivers work very hard to clear the snow for commuters, they just cannot be everywhere at once, and it will take some time to get the snow off all of the roads.
In terms of total snowfall accumulation, we’re looking at generally 2″ - 4″ in Cuyahoga County and south to Akron.
The West Side of Cleveland is included in that 2″ - 4″, and most of Lorain County is also included, the exception being southern Lorain County, where we’ll end up with a trace to 1″.
South of Akron and west of Lorain County, we’re expecting a trace to 1″ of new snowfall.
The big winners with this lake enhanced event will be northern and central Geauga County, northern and central Ashtabula County, and inland Lake County.
We’re forecasting 4″ - 6″+ of new snowfall in those areas.
As I touched on above, most of the snow will end by dawn tomorrow, as high pressure returns to the region on Wednesday.
